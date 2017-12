Appeals Court Says Insurer Can Settle Without Doc's Consent

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state appellate court declined on Tuesday to revive a doctor’s claims against the insurance company she accused of settling an underlying medical malpractice suit for $3.75 million without her consent.



The court ruled that Proselect Insurance Co. was acting within the terms of its contract when it settled claims that Dr. Ellen Johnson missed a stroke diagnosis after the jury in the underlying case, which took place in New Hampshire, returned a $5 million verdict against her, noting that the reduced amount was within...

