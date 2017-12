Judge Won't Help Out Convicted Analyst's Firm On Legal Fees

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 6:35 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has refused a request by MSD Capital LP to change the forfeiture-restitution balance in the case of a convicted insider trader who had been an analyst there, saying Monday he didn’t have jurisdiction since there’s now an appeal, and it wouldn’t have changed things this late in the game regardless.



John Afriyie was convicted in January of one count of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud in what U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer called at sentencing a “classically reckless”...

