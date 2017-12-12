Charlie Sheen Hits Enquirer For Defamation Over Rape Story

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 6:49 PM EST) -- Actor Charlie Sheen claims in a defamation suit filed in California state court that the National Enquirer Inc. fabricated a story about him raping now-deceased actor Corey Haim when Haim was only 13.



The complaint, filed Friday, claims that the Enquirer’s editor, Dylan Howard, has an “active vendetta” against Sheen dating back to 2015 when the tabloid was unable to break the story that Sheen is HIV-positive. The article in question, published in November with the headline "Charlie Sheen Raped 13-Year-Old Corey Haim — Shocking Claim,"...

