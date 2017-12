'McDonnell' Can't Upend Ex-Pa. County Official's Conviction

Law360, Philadelphia (December 12, 2017, 7:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in McDonnell v. United States limiting the scope of federal bribery law cannot be used to upset an ex-Pennsylvania county official’s conviction in a pay-to-play scheme, a federal judge agreed Monday.



Robert Cordaro, an ex-Lackawanna County commissioner, had sought to void his June 2011 corruption conviction in the wake of McDonnell’s holding that bribery charges must be supported by evidence that a government official agreed to take an “official action” on a matter within the scope of his or her...

