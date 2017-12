Rosenstein Says No ‘Good Cause’ To Fire Mueller

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EST) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified Wednesday that he has not seen “good cause” to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, assuring Democratic lawmakers that the head of the Russia investigation is safe in his position for now, despite growing Republican outcry over perceived bias.



Rosenstein testified on Capitol Hill before the House Judiciary Committee that the special counsel is “conducting himself consistently with our understanding about the scope of the investigation” and gave no indication that Mueller’s job is in jeopardy.



Democrats have become increasingly anxious...

To view the full article, register now.