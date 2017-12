Calif. Jury Slaps Talc Makers With $4.6M Punitive Damages

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:43 PM EST) -- A California jury awarded $4.6 million in punitive damages on Monday to the family of a man it found developed mesothelioma from asbestos, bringing to $22.17 million the total verdict against Imerys Talc America Inc. and Vanderbilt Minerals LLC, the latter of which has now settled, according to counsel.



The jury in Alameda County, California, Superior Court added the punitive damages to a Nov. 27 compensatory-damages verdict that included a stipulated $440,000 in economic damages for Richard Booker, who died in 2016, as well as a...

