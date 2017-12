Armored Truck Contractor Denied Move To Medical Prison

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:04 PM EST) -- The former CEO of a now-defunct military contractor that provided faulty armored trucks can’t transfer to a medical prison for treatment of his prostate cancer and can't shake a filing by prosecutors arguing that the jury rightfully convicted him, a Virginia federal judge ruled Tuesday.



U.S. District Judge Jackson L. Kiser denied the two motions filed by William R. Whyte after a half-hour hearing, according to minutes posted online. The judge is still considering Whyte's motion to set aside the Oct. 9 jury verdict finding him guilty...

