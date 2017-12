Spa Worker Must Arbitrate Claims Over Rape Allegation

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:13 PM EST) -- A spa facialist who worked onboard a Princess Cruise Lines ship must arbitrate her claim against her spa company employer over an alleged rape that took place while she was off-duty, although her claims against the cruise line can remain in court, a Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday.



The spa worker, who was employed by the onboard spa company Steiner Transocean Ltd., alleged she was raped by an off-duty Princess Cruise Lines worker in a residential area for shipboard employees on the Crown Princess cruise ship....

