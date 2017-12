Retailers Settle Claims Against Teikoku In Lidoderm MDL

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:43 PM EST) -- A handful of retailers, including Walgreen Co., Rite Aid Corp., CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Kroger Co., told a California federal court Tuesday that they have settled claims against Japanese pharmaceutical company Teikoku and a domestic subsidiary in antitrust multidistrict litigation over the Lidoderm pain patch.



Under the deal — the terms of which were not disclosed — the retailers, which also include Safeway Inc., HEB Grocery Co. LP, Rite Aid Hdqtrs Corp. and Albertson’s LLC, resolved their claims against Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd. and Teikoku Pharma...

