NLRB Member Signals Shift On Grad Students As 'Employees'

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:54 PM EST) -- Republican National Labor Relations Board member Bill Emanuel said in an unpublished order on Tuesday that the board should review its 2016 ruling letting graduate student workers at private schools unionize, a day after the board’s new GOP majority issued its first decision overturning an Obama administration ruling.



Emanuel said in a footnote to a panel decision allowing a revote in a union campaign by Harvard graduate student workers that the board’s Columbia University decision “warrants reconsideration,” although he noted that the Harvard case is not...

To view the full article, register now.