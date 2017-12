Atty Need Not Wait For IRS In Malpractice Case: Texas Panel

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:38 PM EST) -- A Texas attorney does not need to wait until the IRS assesses the taxability of a financial transaction before defending himself against a malpractice claim that carries a potential liability of about $1.6 million, a Texas appellate panel ruled Tuesday.



A trial court’s order abating the case until the statute of limitations ran in 2021 or until the Internal Revenue Service made a determination would deny attorney Howard Shulman the chance to defend himself against the allegations, the appellate panel said in reversing the order....

