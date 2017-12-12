Ill. Doctor Gets 14 Mos. For Illegal Drug Distribution

Law360, Chicago (December 12, 2017, 8:36 PM EST) -- An Illinois doctor who pled guilty last year to several counts of illegally distributing hydrocodone was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison.



Sukhwinder Multani, 41, who allegedly prescribed the drug to patients for no medical reason out of his Universal Urgent Care walk-in clinic in Decatur, Illinois, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon his discharge from prison. U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce also prohibited Multani from practicing in the medical field while serving his time both in and out...

