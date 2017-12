11th Circ. Affirms Patient Recruiter Conviction In $2M Fraud

Law360, Miami (December 12, 2017, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld the conviction of the owner of a Miami-area consulting and staffing company who was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a $2.3 million Medicare fraud scheme that saw him refer patients to home health care agencies in exchange for kickbacks.



A three-judge panel of the appeals court said “overwhelming evidence” supports the conviction of Carlos Rodriguez Nerey, the owner of Nerey Professional Services Inc., for participating in a scheme that involved accepting kickbacks for referring Medicare...

