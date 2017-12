NJ Atty Suspended After 'Brazen Deception' Toward Tribunals

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 12, 2017, 8:56 PM EST) -- The state's highest court has suspended an attorney from practicing law in New Jersey for three years over a series of ethics violations that include lying to disciplinary authorities and a federal bankruptcy court and abusing his attorney trust account to avoid creditors.



In an order filed Friday, the New Jersey Supreme Court handed down the three-year suspension to Paul Franklin Clausen based on the June recommendation of the court's Disciplinary Review Board, which said in its decision that the lawyer's “brazen deception toward tribunals can...

To view the full article, register now.