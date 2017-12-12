Big Apple Circus Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan
The plan includes the recovery of about 15 percent of the nonprofit's unsecured debt, an outcome counsel involved in the case attributed to the pro bono work of bankruptcy professionals and six-figure donations by the group’s officers and directors.
“This is an excellent outcome in this case,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane said at the hearing. “Virtue is...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login