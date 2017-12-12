Big Apple Circus Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:06 PM EST) -- Big Apple Circus Ltd.’s Chapter 11 plan was approved Tuesday by a New York bankruptcy judge, moving forward a mostly-volunteer effort to wind down the defunct nonprofit.



The plan includes the recovery of about 15 percent of the nonprofit's unsecured debt, an outcome counsel involved in the case attributed to the pro bono work of bankruptcy professionals and six-figure donations by the group’s officers and directors.



“This is an excellent outcome in this case,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane said at the hearing. “Virtue is...

