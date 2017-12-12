Big Apple Circus Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:06 PM EST) -- Big Apple Circus Ltd.’s Chapter 11 plan was approved Tuesday by a New York bankruptcy judge, moving forward a mostly-volunteer effort to wind down the defunct nonprofit.

The plan includes the recovery of about 15 percent of the nonprofit's unsecured debt, an outcome counsel involved in the case attributed to the pro bono work of bankruptcy professionals and six-figure donations by the group’s officers and directors.

“This is an excellent outcome in this case,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane said at the hearing. “Virtue is...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular