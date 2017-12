River Cruise Co. Settles EEOC Suit Over Illegal Firings

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and American Queen Steamboat Co. asked a Tennessee judge on Tuesday to sign off on their joint settlement of an EEOC lawsuit against a river cruise line executive over the allegedly retaliatory firing of two employees.



The EEOC and American Queen asked U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman for a final judicial order approving their joint motion to enter a consent decree, bringing to a close the suit accusing the river cruise line’s executive of wrongly firing a head hotel...

