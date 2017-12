Netflix Can't Call Cut On 'Burning Sands' Copyright Suit

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 2:40 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused on Tuesday to let Netflix toss a suit brought by an author accusing the streaming giant of ripping off his series about six fraternity pledges at a historically black college, finding that the author had shown valid copyright on his works and “enough similarities” between both works to warrant further discovery.



U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner denied Netflix’s motion to dismiss the suit after reading Al Quarles Jr.’s series titled “Burning Sands” and watching the Netflix film “Burning Sands.” However,...

