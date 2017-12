Misconduct Gets DLA Piper Attys Tossed From Dish IP Row

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 10:22 PM EST) -- DLA Piper attorneys were thrown out of Dish Network LLC’s trademark suit against a DirecTV retailer Tuesday after they asked to file one too many amended complaints, as an Ohio federal judge ruled that the company’s latest attempt to rework its case was “blatant” bad faith conduct.



In the order, U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko denied Dish Network’s motion to amend its allegations against Fun Dish Inc. for a fourth time by adding another defendant and granted Fun Dish’s motion for sanctions, revoking the pro hac...

