Transportation Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Employment lawsuits challenging the independent-contractor classification of drivers in the commercial trucking, delivery and ride-hailing industries, and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s bid to revive Amtrak’s standards-setting power, are among the court battles that transportation attorneys will have their eye on in 2018.



The employment cases playing out in California and the District of Columbia have the potential to significantly shake up how transportation companies staff their operations and how the federal government has traditionally regulated certain facets of the sector.



Here's a breakdown of some...

