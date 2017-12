Card Processor Says IRS Owes $2.7M For Airfare Tax Refund

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 6:04 PM EST) -- The IRS owes $2.7 million to a credit processing company for excise taxes it repaid to passengers for airline tickets after the airline filed for bankruptcy, the company alleged in a complaint filed Tuesday in a Texas federal court.



JetPay Corp. processed payments for airline Direct Air and was responsible to pay for chargebacks on unused tickets when reimbursement could not be made by Direct Air, according to the company’s complaint.



When Direct Air filed for bankruptcy in 2012 JetPay reimbursed consumers for tickets, including a...

