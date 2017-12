On Appeal In NY, Libel Suit Over Trump Tweets Fails Again

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 10:31 PM EST) -- A Republican political strategist lost her $4 million defamation suit against President Donald Trump on appeal in New York state court Tuesday, as a panel ruled Trump’s tweets saying she “begged” for a job were statements of opinion.



In a two-page decision, judges from the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division unanimously upheld the lower court’s ruling, which found that the allegedly defamatory statements against Cheri Jacobus were too vague and subjective to be proven true or false.



“Plaintiff's defamation ... claim was correctly dismissed in...

