Demi Lovato, Indie Band Settle Copyright Suit Over 'Stars'

Law360, San Francisco (December 13, 2017, 2:16 PM EST) -- New York City-based indie rock duo Sleigh Bells has settled its copyright infringement suit alleging pop singer Demi Lovato’s 2015 song “Stars” improperly sampled their 2010 song “Infinity Guitars,” and the presiding California federal judge tossed the case at their request Tuesday.



Sleigh Bells' members Derek E. Miller and Sydney Alexis Krauss had brought the single claim of copyright infringement against Lovato, her record label UMG Recordings Inc. and two producers who worked on the song, Carl Falk and Rami Yacoub. The suit alleged the defendants...

