No Coverage For Ex-CEO Of Pot Grower, Insurer Says

Law360, Chicago (December 13, 2017, 7:22 PM EST) -- Landmark American Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to absolve it of any responsibility to defend a medical marijuana grower’s ex-CEO in a $5 million dispute between him and the enterprise, saying some of the counterclaims in the underlying matter are excluded from coverage.



The insurer’s 14-page bid for declaratory judgment says the counterclaims brought against Timothy McGraw by its insured, ICC Holdings LLC, include one for allegedly divulging ICC’s trade secrets, a claim Landmark says is expressly excluded from its directors and officers...

To view the full article, register now.