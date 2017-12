5th Circ. Denies Bid To Reopen 26-Year-Old Deportation Case

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:31 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit refused Tuesday to reopen a Mexican national’s deportation case more than two decades after an immigration judge ordered his removal, finding that the man presented no new evidence he had legal permanent resident status at the time of the original ruling.



In denying Miguel Mendias-Mendoza’s request, the three-judge panel rejected his arguments that he had lied to immigration officials about his immigration status and had re-entered the U.S. immediately after his deportation in 1991 with his legal permanent resident card. The panel determined...

