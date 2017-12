Biz Group Urges WTO To Strengthen Global Trading System

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:30 PM EST) -- The global business community expressed its “strong and unequivocal support” for the World Trade Organization Tuesday and urged governments to take steps to strengthen the WTO system to promote “shared economic prosperity, legal certainty and a level playing-field for international enterprise.”



Representatives of the global business community said, in a statement prepared by the International Chamber of Commerce at the WTO’s 11th Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires, that a pragmatic approach is needed to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that were adopted in 2015...

