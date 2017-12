Pod Hotel Chain Says PodShare Rival Infringing TM

Law360, San Jose (December 13, 2017, 8:48 PM EST) -- The New York-based operator of The Pod Hotels chain sued PodShare Inc. on Tuesday in California federal court, alleging the Los Angeles-located competitor’s use of the term "pod hotel" to describe its rentable spaces confuses and misleads consumers and infringes its trademarks.



BD Hotels LLC told the court it is a leader in the “capsule” hotel market, which caters to both business and leisure travels.



“Operating under its The Pod Hotel and other Pod marks, plaintiff offers sleek, high-tech accommodations with space-saving design, offering travelers affordable lodging...

