English Court Won't Nix Award In Charter Spoilage Fight

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:03 PM EST) -- The English Court of Appeal on Wednesday dismissed a challenge to an arbitral award finding that a Singapore shipping company, which had chartered a vessel to transport soya bean meal from South America to Iran, was wholly responsible for €2.7 million in damages caused when it ordered its cargo to be kept onboard for nonpayment.



Interpreting an agreement between ship owner Yangtze Navigation (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. and Transgrain Shipping (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., which had chartered the vessel in question, the Court of Appeal concluded the...

