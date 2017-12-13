Singapore REIT, Trust Snag $727M In New Loans

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:52 PM EST) -- Singapore-based OUE Hospitality Trust on Wednesday said it had inked deals for SG$980 million ($727.2 million) in new credit facilities the company plans to use to pay down existing loans.



The announcement, made by OUE Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust, OUE Hospitality Business Trust and their respective managers, details that RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Ltd. entered into the two term loan facilities and two revolving loan facilities with BNP Paribas by way of its Singapore branch along with DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd....

To view the full article, register now.