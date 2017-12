DC Circ. Nixes Freedmen Descendants' Suit Against DOI

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:52 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a proposed class action, brought by descendants of slaves held by Native American tribes, claiming the U.S. Department of the Interior owes them royalties from land granted to their ancestors, agreeing with a lower court that alleged injuries to their relatives aren’t enough to give them standing.



The three-judge panel upheld the dismissal of litigation alleging the DOI owes oil and gas revenues to the descendants of slaves freed after the Civil War by the Five Civilized Tribes...

