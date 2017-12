DC Circ. Gives Enviros 2nd Shot To Fight $2.2B Pipeline

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 2:08 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club will be allowed to refile a suit against the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission aiming to stall construction on the $2.2 billion Nexus pipeline after the nonprofit had to pull its initial petition, the D.C. Circuit said Wednesday.



The environmental group had moved to voluntarily dismiss its own petition on Nov. 20 after the landowner it was representing sold its property to the pipeline developers, but asked for room to refile. FERC and Nexus Gas Transmission LLC wanted the suit closed for good, arguing...

