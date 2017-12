Iron Mountain Taps Equity, Debt To Fund $1.3B Buy

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:07 PM EST) -- Information storage and management company Iron Mountain Inc. late Tuesday priced a $536.5 million stock offering, a move that followed an $825 million debt offering, capital raises that will help finance its $1.3 billion acquisition of IO Data Centers LLC.



Boston-based Iron Mountain said after markets closed Tuesday that it had priced a public offering of 14.5 million shares at $37 each, raising $536.5 million. The company earlier announced an $825 million private debt offering that is set to mature in 2028 and pays an annual...

