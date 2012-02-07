Boston Scientific Settles Nearly 350 Pelvic Mesh Suits

By Dani Kass

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:52 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Thursday dismissed nearly 350 recently settled suits against Boston Scientific in multidistrict litigation accusing the company of making defective pelvic mesh implants.

The plaintiffs and Boston Scientific had filed two joint motions for dismissal with prejudice Wednesday, saying they’d reached a settlement for hundreds of cases in the sprawling, 5-year-old litigation. Further details were sparse, but the motion did say each side would handle its own costs.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs and Boston Scientific didn’t respond to questions about the...
Case Information

Case Title

In re: Boston Scientific Corp. Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation


Case Number

2:12-md-02326

Court

West Virginia Southern

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

Joseph R. Goodwin

Date Filed

February 7, 2012

Law Firms

Companies

