High Court Should Take On Net Neutrality, Watchdog Says

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:14 PM EST) -- The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch announced Wednesday that it had thrown its support behind a request for the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a D.C. Circuit decision that approved the classification of internet service as a Title II public utility and greenlighted the net neutrality rules currently in effect.



The advocacy group, along with Allied Educational Foundation, filed an amicus brief last month backing a number of telecom industry groups that earlier this year filed certiorari petitions arguing that the Federal Communication Commission did not...

