Judge Did Not Have Conflict In Whistleblower Case: NJ Panel

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 6:47 PM EST) -- A judge who tossed a consumer protection investigator’s whistleblower lawsuit against Atlantic County didn’t need to recuse himself from the case due to his former firm’s past representation of the county, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Wednesday.



A two-judge panel with the state’s Appellate Division said plaintiff James P. Vuocolo Jr. didn’t provide evidence that the unnamed Superior Court judge had ever represented the county himself. Instead, the lower court judge had said that a colleague at his onetime firm, who may have handled five...

To view the full article, register now.