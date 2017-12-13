2nd Circ. Axes Pharma Exec's Fraud Convictions

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:55 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday vaporized a pharmaceutical executive’s felony convictions for importing and selling unapproved prescription drugs, saying a judge improperly blocked testimony about legal advice that purportedly greenlighted the sales.

The unanimous decision erased convictions on more than 60 counts for William Scully, former head of Pharmalogical Inc. and other drug companies. Scully had faced a five-year prison sentence for the convictions, but the Second Circuit ordered a new trial, finding Wednesday that he was wrongly not allowed to testify about a lawyer's approving...
