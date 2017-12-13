2nd Circ. Axes Pharma Exec's Fraud Convictions
The unanimous decision erased convictions on more than 60 counts for William Scully, former head of Pharmalogical Inc. and other drug companies. Scully had faced a five-year prison sentence for the convictions, but the Second Circuit ordered a new trial, finding Wednesday that he was wrongly not allowed to testify about a lawyer's approving...
