Smaller Carriers Chafe At FCC Coverage Data Requirement

By Kyle Jahner

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 9:13 PM EST) -- A trade group representing smaller wireless carriers asked the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to revise its “simply incorrect” projection that data collection to determine eligibility for Mobility Fund subsidization of rural telecom infrastructure would not burden carriers.

The Competitive Carriers Association, which represents T-Mobile and nearly 100 smaller carriers, said it supports Mobility Fund II’s goal of ensuring rural access to mobile broadband, but said the data collection requirements present a particular burden to smaller providers. CCA President and CEO Steven K. Berry called the FCC’s...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular