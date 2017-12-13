Smaller Carriers Chafe At FCC Coverage Data Requirement

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 9:13 PM EST) -- A trade group representing smaller wireless carriers asked the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to revise its “simply incorrect” projection that data collection to determine eligibility for Mobility Fund subsidization of rural telecom infrastructure would not burden carriers.



The Competitive Carriers Association, which represents T-Mobile and nearly 100 smaller carriers, said it supports Mobility Fund II’s goal of ensuring rural access to mobile broadband, but said the data collection requirements present a particular burden to smaller providers. CCA President and CEO Steven K. Berry called the FCC’s...

To view the full article, register now.