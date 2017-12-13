The Science And Controversy Of Offshore Wind

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 1:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is embarking on several studies to better understand offshore resources and species. At the same time, fishing interests have sued BOEM to block an offshore wind lease, challenging not only the lease itself but the process that BOEM uses to award leases and conduct its environmental analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The law and science emerging from these processes will have significant consequences for the future of offshore wind in the United States.



Fighting Over...

