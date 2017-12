Rejecting Insanity Defense, Jury Convicts Doctor Of Fraud

Law360, San Jose (December 14, 2017, 10:33 PM EST) -- A California federal jury on Thursday convicted a family physician on five counts of health care fraud and five counts of making false statements to insurers, rejecting her defense that billing issues were caused by a mental illness while rejecting the government’s conspiracy and money laundering charges.



The twelve jurors deliberated less than two days before reaching their decision, following a 14-day trial against Vilasini Ganesh, a family physician, and orthopedic surgeon Gregory Belcher, her live-in boyfriend and father of three of her children. Although the...

