20 Immigrants Charged With Employment ID Fraud In Tenn.

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal grand jury charged 20 undocumented immigrants with using fraudulent identification papers to obtain employment at a freight forwarder in Memphis, an indictment prosecutors said Wednesday demonstrated their renewed push for criminal immigration enforcement.



Between March 2016 and January, the defendants allegedly provided fraudulent identification documents confirming their identity and ability to work in the U.S. to Provide Staffing, which then assigned the immigrants to freight forwarder Expeditors International.



Although such cases usually result simply in the firing of the undocumented employees, the Tennessee...

