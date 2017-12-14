Diversity Poised To Take Center Stage In 2018 Proxy Season

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 11:47 AM EST) -- From Hollywood movie sets and Silicon Valley tech campuses to Wall Street banks and the U.S. Congress, calls for increased diversity have amplified in recent years. The boardrooms of corporate America are no exception. While diversity on corporate boards has been a matter of interest among U.S. investors for years, 2017 marked a turning point, and we expect the topic of boardroom diversity, particularly gender diversity, to take center stage in the 2018 annual meeting season.



Institutional Investors Step Up Scrutiny on Board Diversity



The 2017...

To view the full article, register now.