Purdue Loses Bid To Fuse Jumble Of OxyContin Patent Suits

Law360, Boston (December 13, 2017, 6:00 PM EST) -- Purdue Pharma LP lost an attempt on Wednesday to squeeze several oxycodone-related patent lawsuits into one trial in Massachusetts federal court, a minor setback in the manufacturer’s claims seeking to guard the legal underpinnings of painkiller OxyContin.



U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor indicated he could be swayed to reconsider combining Purdue’s three cases against Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. if they reach the trial phase, and allowed the parties to immediately consolidate court filings to “ease an administrative burden.”



“From my standpoint, it’s better to have one...

