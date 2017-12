Baylor Must Hand Over Nonparty Sexual Assault Records

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:56 PM EST) -- Baylor University will have to turn over tens of thousands of sexual assault reports and records of sexual misconduct involving students not party to a lawsuit by 10 women alleging the school failed to adequately handle sexual assault allegations, after the school had argued the demands were overly broad and violated student privacy.



U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman lifted a stay Tuesday blocking the sought discovery, some of the information contained in mental health records and in documents that were handed over to the law firm...

