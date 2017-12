Ill. Woman Gets 3 Years For Clipping $1M From Landscaper

Law360, Springfield (December 13, 2017, 8:58 PM EST) -- The former office manager of a central Illinois landscaping company was sentenced in Illinois federal court Tuesday to three and a half years in prison for defrauding her employer of more than $1 million.



U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm gave Tina Cozart, 55, the 42-month prison stint for her June guilty plea to one count each of wire fraud and filing a false income tax return. Cozart admitted that she used her position as office manager of Bloomington-based F&W Lawn Care and Landscaping Inc. to...

To view the full article, register now.