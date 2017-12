Loews Fails To Disclose 20% Service Charge, Fla. Diners Say

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:31 PM EST) -- Loews Corp. and subsidiary Loews Hotels are violating Florida law by failing to inform customers at hotel restaurants that their bills include a 20 percent service charge, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in federal court.



Customer Michael Fox says that when dining at restaurants in Loews hotels in Florida, his bills included a 20 percent service charge and that there was either no notice provided on the restaurant menus or websites, or if it was provided, it was written in such small type...

