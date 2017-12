Medi-Cal Is Owed Piece Of Med Mal Deal, Calif. Court Says

Law360, San Francisco (December 13, 2017, 5:09 PM EST) -- A California appellate court on Wednesday largely affirmed a trial judge’s finding that California’s Medicaid program is owed a portion of a patient’s $150,000 medical malpractice settlement, rejecting the man's arguments that his case was actually worth $3 million and therefore the state’s calculations were wrong.



In an unpublished decision, a unanimous three-judge panel rejected Salomon G. Martinez’ calculations, which included a $2.5 million noneconomic damages estimate. Martinez had contended that because he received only a small portion of what his case is really worth, he...

To view the full article, register now.