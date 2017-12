9th Circ. Says Subaru Ad Didn’t Infringe 'Heart on Hand' TM

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 6:45 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed on Tuesday a lower court ruling that a California woman’s trademarked phrase “A World of Love, for You and Those You Love” and “Heart on Hand” symbol were not infringed by automaker Subaru’s “Share the Love” phrase and accompanying design, concluding that the only similarities between the two phrases was the generic word “love.”



In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel found that Subaru’s design depicting a hand on a heart on it was “so facially dissimilar” from Marilyn Mintz’s "Heart on...

