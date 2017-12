State Can't Block Millennium Pipeline Project, NY Judge Says

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:25 PM EST) -- Millennium Pipeline Co. LLC on Wednesday won another court battle in its effort to build a 7.8-mile gas pipeline in southern New York, convincing a federal judge to stop the state’s environmental watchdog from blocking construction based on a water quality permit dispute.



Following Millennium’s victory earlier this month at the Second Circuit that cleared the way for the company to proceed with construction of the Valley Lateral pipeline without a Clean Water Act permit, U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino said the project can’t be stopped...

To view the full article, register now.