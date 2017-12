Trump Econ Adviser Says Tax Bill Can Spur Innovation

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 4:23 PM EST) -- The chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers said Wednesday the tax overhaul that could soon clear Congress may have important implications for spurring innovation and productivity gains, while also arguing for important patent and immigration reforms.



Kevin Hassett was at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., to discuss innovation’s impact on economic growth through patent and research and development policy reform with the think tank’s Hamilton Project. Slashing corporate rates under the tax overhaul plays a key part to those efforts, President Donald...

