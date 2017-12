UPMC Drops Suit Against Atty Over Client Solicitation

Law360, Philadelphia (December 13, 2017, 5:31 PM EST) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Monday dropped a state court lawsuit accusing a Pittsburgh attorney of engaging in an unethical plan to “bring the health system down” by stoking fear among prospective patients.



UPMC had contended that attorney Michael O’Day conspired with a client to bring in additional plaintiffs in potential litigation against Dr. Ghassan Bejjani, a neurosurgeon with the hospital, over procedures to treat a malformation in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal.



O’Day declined to comment on whether he still...

To view the full article, register now.