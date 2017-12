Gizmodo, Deadspin Defamation Suit Hits Major Snag

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:58 PM EST) -- A sports betting guru's state court defamation suit against a Deadspin.com writer hit a major snag Wednesday after a New York bankruptcy court ruled that the claims are barred by an injunction tied to the 2016 sale of the website's former parent Gawker Media to Univision.



Randall James Busack, known as RJ Bell, and his sports betting media company Pregame LLC are suing freelancer Ryan Goldberg and Deadspin’s new owner, Gizmodo Media Group LLC, in New York state court over a June 2016 article critical of...

